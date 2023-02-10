

nosography PRONUNCIATION: (no-SOG-ruh-fee)

MEANING: noun: The systematic description of diseases.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek noso- (disease) + -graphy (writing). Earliest documented use: 1654.

USAGE: “The author’s predilection for clinical notation accentuates the case history aspect of the novel: At the thought of an impending visit to her father, Lisa ‘felt a burning in her bladder and an uneasiness in her stomach. Her kidneys constricted at the base of her back.’ This nosography intrudes rather unpleasantly on the ordinary stream-of-consciousness-plus-recollection style of narrative technique.”

Sally Poivoir; The Abuse of Little Lisa; Houston Chronicle (Texas); Sep 9, 1990.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I see too plainly custom forms us all. Our thoughts, our morals, our most fixed belief, are consequences of our place of birth. -Aaron Hill, dramatist and writer (10 Feb 1685-1750)





