Feb 10, 2023This week’s theme
Misleading words
This week’s words
armipotent
legation
lipography
ribald
nosography
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nosography
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The systematic description of diseases.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek noso- (disease) + -graphy (writing). Earliest documented use: 1654.
USAGE:
“The author’s predilection for clinical notation accentuates the case history aspect of the novel: At the thought of an impending visit to her father, Lisa ‘felt a burning in her bladder and an uneasiness in her stomach. Her kidneys constricted at the base of her back.’ This nosography intrudes rather unpleasantly on the ordinary stream-of-consciousness-plus-recollection style of narrative technique.”
Sally Poivoir; The Abuse of Little Lisa; Houston Chronicle (Texas); Sep 9, 1990.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I see too plainly custom forms us all. Our thoughts, our morals, our most fixed belief, are consequences of our place of birth. -Aaron Hill, dramatist and writer (10 Feb 1685-1750)
