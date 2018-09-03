|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words for Hangman
Words for Hangman
This week’s words
jinx
klutz
Photo: Courtney Bell
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
klutz
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A clumsy or stupid person.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish klots (wooden block), from German Klots (wooden block). Earliest documented use: 1968. Don’t confuse this word with kludge. A Yiddish synonym is schlemiel.
USAGE:
“He’s a klutz, a danger to himself and others.”
Your Week on Free TV; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Sep 3, 2018.
See more usage examples of klutz in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Our country is the world -- our countrymen are all mankind. -William Lloyd Garrison, abolitionist, journalist, and suffragist (12 Dec 1805-1879)
