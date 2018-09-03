

klutz PRONUNCIATION: (kluts)

MEANING: noun: A clumsy or stupid person.

ETYMOLOGY: From Yiddish klots (wooden block), from German Klots (wooden block). Earliest documented use: 1968. Don’t confuse this word with kludge . A Yiddish synonym is schlemiel

USAGE:

Your Week on Free TV; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Sep 3, 2018.



"He's a klutz, a danger to himself and others."
Your Week on Free TV; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Sep 3, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Our country is the world -- our countrymen are all mankind. -William Lloyd Garrison, abolitionist, journalist, and suffragist (12 Dec 1805-1879)





