  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 12, 2018
This week’s theme
Words for Hangman

This week’s words
gyve
jinx
klutz
klutz
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

klutz

PRONUNCIATION:
(kluts)

MEANING:
noun: A clumsy or stupid person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish klots (wooden block), from German Klots (wooden block). Earliest documented use: 1968. Don’t confuse this word with kludge. A Yiddish synonym is schlemiel.

USAGE:
“He’s a klutz, a danger to himself and others.”
Your Week on Free TV; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Sep 3, 2018.

See more usage examples of klutz in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Our country is the world -- our countrymen are all mankind. -William Lloyd Garrison, abolitionist, journalist, and suffragist (12 Dec 1805-1879)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith