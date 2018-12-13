|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ilka
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Each; every.
ETYMOLOGY:
From ilk (each), from Old English ylc + a (indefinite article). Earliest documented use: 1200.
USAGE:
“Ilka problem has its method.”
James Clerk Maxwell; Rigid Body Sings (poem).
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Pedantry and mastery are opposite attitudes toward rules. To apply a rule to the letter, rigidly, unquestioningly, in cases where it fits and in cases where it does not fit, is pedantry ... To apply a rule with natural ease, with judgment, noticing the cases where it fits, and without ever letting the words of the rule obscure the purpose of the action or the opportunities of the situation, is mastery. -George Polya, mathematician (13 Dec 1887-1985)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith