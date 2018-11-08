

jinx PRONUNCIATION: (jinks)

MEANING: noun: 1. One that is believed to bring bad luck. 2. A state of bad luck. verb tr.: 1. To cast a spell on. 2. To bring bad luck upon.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Perhaps from jynx wryneck, a bird that was used in witchcraft. Earliest documented use: 1911.

USAGE:

Keith Pompey; Sixers Find Winning on the Road Is Fun; Philadelphia Daily News; Nov 8, 2018.



See more usage examples of jinx in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Woe to that nation whose literature is cut short by the intrusion of force. This is not merely interference with freedom of the press but the sealing up of a nation's heart, the excision of its memory. -Alexander Solzhenitsyn, novelist, Nobel laureate (11 Dec 1918-2008)





