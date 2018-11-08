|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 11, 2018This week’s theme
Words for Hangman
This week’s words
jinx
Jynx wryneck
Photo: Ján Svetlík
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
jinx
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps from jynx wryneck, a bird that was used in witchcraft. Earliest documented use: 1911.
USAGE:
“The 76ers broke their road jinx and a losing streak here that goes back more than 4 1/2 years.”
Keith Pompey; Sixers Find Winning on the Road Is Fun; Philadelphia Daily News; Nov 8, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Woe to that nation whose literature is cut short by the intrusion of force. This is not merely interference with freedom of the press but the sealing up of a nation's heart, the excision of its memory. -Alexander Solzhenitsyn, novelist, Nobel laureate (11 Dec 1918-2008)
|
