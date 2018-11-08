  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 11, 2018
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

jinx

PRONUNCIATION:
(jinks)

MEANING:
noun:1. One that is believed to bring bad luck.
 2. A state of bad luck.
verb tr.:1. To cast a spell on.
 2. To bring bad luck upon.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps from jynx wryneck, a bird that was used in witchcraft. Earliest documented use: 1911.

USAGE:
“The 76ers broke their road jinx and a losing streak here that goes back more than 4 1/2 years.”
Keith Pompey; Sixers Find Winning on the Road Is Fun; Philadelphia Daily News; Nov 8, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Woe to that nation whose literature is cut short by the intrusion of force. This is not merely interference with freedom of the press but the sealing up of a nation's heart, the excision of its memory. -Alexander Solzhenitsyn, novelist, Nobel laureate (11 Dec 1918-2008)

