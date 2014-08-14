

yclept PRONUNCIATION: (i-KLEPT)

MEANING: adjective: Called or named.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English geclypod, past participle of (ge)clypian ( clepe ). Earliest documented use: 950.

USAGE: “The teenage jam band tragically yclept Fruitful Dave is awfully exciting.”

In Rotation; Reader (Chicago, Illinois); Aug 14, 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In its original literal sense, "moral relativism" is simply moral complexity. That is, anyone who agrees that stealing a loaf of bread to feed one's children is not the moral equivalent of, say, shoplifting a dress for the fun of it, is a relativist of sorts. But in recent years, conservatives bent on reinstating an essentially religious vocabulary of absolute good and evil as the only legitimate framework for discussing social values have redefined "relative" as "arbitrary". -Ellen Jane Willis, writer (14 Dec 1941-2006)





