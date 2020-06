A.Word.A.Day

1. Covered with iron.

2. Inflexible, unbreakable, or indisputable.

From iron, from Old English iren + clad (clothed), from Old English clathod. Earliest documented use: 1752.

"In medieval England peasants were permitted to graze their sheep on the lands of the nobility. There were no restrictions on how much their livestock could feed, but there was one ironclad rule: the peasants were not allowed to collect their animals' droppings."