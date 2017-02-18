|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 26, 2020This week’s theme
Words coined after metals
This week’s words
golden calf
silver spoon
tinhorn
brass tacks
ironclad
“Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone.” ~Emerson
Invite friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ironclad
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Covered with iron.
2. Inflexible, unbreakable, or indisputable.
ETYMOLOGY:
From iron, from Old English iren + clad (clothed), from Old English clathod. Earliest documented use: 1752.
USAGE:
“In medieval England peasants were permitted to graze their sheep on the lands of the nobility. There were no restrictions on how much their livestock could feed, but there was one ironclad rule: the peasants were not allowed to collect their animals’ droppings.”
Agrichemicals; The Economist (London, UK); Feb 18, 2017.
See more usage examples of ironclad in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The sons of torture victims make good terrorists. -Andre Malraux, novelist, adventurer, art historian, and statesman (1901-1976) [Jun 26 is the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture https://www.un.org/en/observances/torture-victims-day]
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith