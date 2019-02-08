|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 25, 2020This week’s theme
Words coined after metals
This week’s words
silver spoon
tinhorn
brass tacks
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
brass tacks
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Practical details; essentials; realities.
ETYMOLOGY:
The term is typically used in the phrase “to get down to brass tacks”. There are many conjectures about the origins of the term, but it’s not confirmed why we say brass tacks, instead of, say iron tacks, or for that matter iron nails. Earliest documented use: 1863.
USAGE:
“It is one thing to enthuse, but can be quite another to get down to brass tacks.”
Barry Davis; The Flow of Love; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Feb 8, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In our age there is no such thing as "keeping out of politics". All issues are political issues, and politics itself is a mass of lies, evasions, folly, hatred, and schizophrenia. -George Orwell, novelist (25 Jun 1903-1950)
