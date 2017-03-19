  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Sep 17, 2024
Words made with combining forms

hypernym
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

hypernym

PRONUNCIATION:
(HY-puhr-nim)

MEANING:
noun: A broad term that encompasses specific words within a category. For example, color is a hypernym of red, blue, green, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hyper- (over, above) + -onym (name). Earliest documented use: 1971. The counterpart is hyponym.

USAGE:
“The realm of financial technology is a hodgepodge of businesses touching finance, investing and capital movements that is lumped into a trendy but amorphous hypernym.”
Jason Schenker; Robot Advisers a Big Market Risk; Sunday Gazette-Mail (Charleston, West Virginia); Mar 19, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What power has love but forgiveness? -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)

