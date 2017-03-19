|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 17, 2024This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
hypernym
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hypernym
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A broad term that encompasses specific words within a category. For example, color is a hypernym of red, blue, green, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hyper- (over, above) + -onym (name). Earliest documented use: 1971. The counterpart is hyponym.
USAGE:
“The realm of financial technology is a hodgepodge of businesses touching finance, investing and capital movements that is lumped into a trendy but amorphous hypernym.”
Jason Schenker; Robot Advisers a Big Market Risk; Sunday Gazette-Mail (Charleston, West Virginia); Mar 19, 2017.
See more usage examples of hypernym in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:What power has love but forgiveness? -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith