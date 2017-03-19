

hypernym PRONUNCIATION: (HY-puhr-nim)

MEANING: noun: A broad term that encompasses specific words within a category. For example, color is a hypernym of red, blue, green, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek hyper- (over, above) + -onym (name). Earliest documented use: 1971. The counterpart is hyponym

Jason Schenker; Robot Advisers a Big Market Risk; Sunday Gazette-Mail (Charleston, West Virginia); Mar 19, 2017.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What power has love but forgiveness? -William Carlos Williams, poet (17 Sep 1883-1963)





