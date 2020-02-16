|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 19, 2024This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
hypernym
arthroplasty
neophile
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
neophile
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who loves new or novel things.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek neo- (new) + -phile (lover). The opposite is neophobic.
USAGE:
“My inner neophile adores discovering a feature I’ve never come across before.”
Helen Coffey; Luxury Escape; The Independent (London, UK); Feb 16, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We all have our time machines. Some take us back, they're called memories. Some take us forward, they're called dreams. -Jeremy Irons, actor (b. 19 Sep 1948)
