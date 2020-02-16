

neophile PRONUNCIATION: (NEE-uh-fyl)

MEANING: noun: One who loves new or novel things.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek neo- (new) + -phile (lover). The opposite is neophobic

USAGE: “My inner neophile adores discovering a feature I’ve never come across before.”

Helen Coffey; Luxury Escape; The Independent (London, UK); Feb 16, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We all have our time machines. Some take us back, they're called memories. Some take us forward, they're called dreams. -Jeremy Irons, actor (b. 19 Sep 1948)





