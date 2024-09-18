|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 18, 2024This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
hypernym
arthroplasty
Hip joint replacement
Image: NIH/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
arthroplasty
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The surgical repair or replacement of a joint.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek arthro- (joint) + -plasty (formation, repair, molding). Earliest documented use: 1890.
USAGE:
“He started into a detailed description of the total hip arthroplasty he’d just finished with such enthusiasm it would be easy to assume this was the first hip he’d ever replaced, not the two-thousandth.”
Peter Hogenkamp; The Intern; TouchPoint Press; 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A decent provision for the poor is the true test of civilization. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)
