Sep 18, 2024
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
polyandry
hypernym
arthroplasty
Hip joint replacement
Image: NIH/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

arthroplasty

PRONUNCIATION:
(AR-thruh-plas-tee)

MEANING:
noun: The surgical repair or replacement of a joint.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek arthro- (joint) + -plasty (formation, repair, molding). Earliest documented use: 1890.

USAGE:
“He started into a detailed description of the total hip arthroplasty he’d just finished with such enthusiasm it would be easy to assume this was the first hip he’d ever replaced, not the two-thousandth.”
Peter Hogenkamp; The Intern; TouchPoint Press; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A decent provision for the poor is the true test of civilization. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)

