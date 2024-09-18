

arthroplasty PRONUNCIATION: (AR-thruh-plas-tee)

MEANING: noun: The surgical repair or replacement of a joint.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek arthro- (joint) + -plasty (formation, repair, molding). Earliest documented use: 1890.

Peter Hogenkamp; The Intern; TouchPoint Press; 2020.



See more usage examples of "He started into a detailed description of the total hip arthroplasty he'd just finished with such enthusiasm it would be easy to assume this was the first hip he'd ever replaced, not the two-thousandth."
Peter Hogenkamp; The Intern; TouchPoint Press; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A decent provision for the poor is the true test of civilization. -Samuel Johnson, lexicographer (18 Sep 1709-1784)





