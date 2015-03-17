|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 20, 2024This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
polyandry
hypernym
arthroplasty
neophile
hierophant
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hierophant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. An interpreter of sacred mysteries or esoteric knowledge.
2. One who explains or provides commentary on complex or obscure topics.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hiero- (sacred, priestly) + -phant (one who shows). Earliest documented use: 1676.
USAGE:
“The Hungarian pianist Andras Schiff has become ... something of a hierophant of the central Austro-German canon.”
Robert Battey; Classics Delivered With Finesse, Feeling; The Washington Post; Mar 17, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will have truly defeated age. -Sophia Loren, actor and singer (b. 20 Sep 1934)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith