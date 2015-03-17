  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 20, 2024
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
polyandry
hypernym
arthroplasty
neophile
hierophant

hierophant
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hierophant

PRONUNCIATION:
(HY-uhr-uh-fant, HY-ruh-)

MEANING:
noun:
1. An interpreter of sacred mysteries or esoteric knowledge.
2. One who explains or provides commentary on complex or obscure topics.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hiero- (sacred, priestly) + -phant (one who shows). Earliest documented use: 1676.

USAGE:
“The Hungarian pianist Andras Schiff has become ... something of a hierophant of the central Austro-German canon.”
Robert Battey; Classics Delivered With Finesse, Feeling; The Washington Post; Mar 17, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will have truly defeated age. -Sophia Loren, actor and singer (b. 20 Sep 1934)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith