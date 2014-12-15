

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



hyponym PRONUNCIATION: (HY-puh-nim)

MEANING: noun: A more specific term in a general class. For example, “purple” is a hyponym of “color”.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek hypo- (under) + -nym (name). Earliest documented use: 1963.

USAGE:

Sue-Belinda Meehan; Ask Sue-Belinda; Townsville Bulletin; (Australia); Dec 15, 2014.



"In fact, the word prunes at this time was used as a hyponym for all and any dried fruit."
Sue-Belinda Meehan; Ask Sue-Belinda; Townsville Bulletin; (Australia); Dec 15, 2014.

