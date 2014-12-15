  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 18, 2020
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
lithophone
aischrolatreia
henotheism
hyponym
Like what you see here?
Send a gift subscription
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

hyponym

PRONUNCIATION:
(HY-puh-nim)

MEANING:
noun: A more specific term in a general class. For example, “purple” is a hyponym of “color”.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hypo- (under) + -nym (name). Earliest documented use: 1963.

USAGE:
“In fact, the word prunes at this time was used as a hyponym for all and any dried fruit.”
Sue-Belinda Meehan; Ask Sue-Belinda; Townsville Bulletin; (Australia); Dec 15, 2014.

See more usage examples of hyponym in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be a vegetarian. -Paul McCartney, singer-songwriter, composer, poet, and activist (b. 18 Jun 1942)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith