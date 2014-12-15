|
hyponym
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A more specific term in a general class. For example, “purple” is a hyponym of “color”.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek hypo- (under) + -nym (name). Earliest documented use: 1963.
USAGE:
“In fact, the word prunes at this time was used as a hyponym for all and any dried fruit.”
Sue-Belinda Meehan; Ask Sue-Belinda; Townsville Bulletin; (Australia); Dec 15, 2014.
See more usage examples of hyponym in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be a vegetarian. -Paul McCartney, singer-songwriter, composer, poet, and activist (b. 18 Jun 1942)
