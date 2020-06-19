  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 19, 2020
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
lithophone
aischrolatreia
henotheism
hyponym
“At your age, you really should be taking a lot more drugs with a Z in the name.”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

geratology

PRONUNCIATION:
(jer-uh-TOL-uh-jee))

MEANING:
noun:
1. The study of aging and related decline.
2. The study of a species approaching extinction.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek gerat- (old age) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1884.

USAGE:
“She found herself working toward a degree in home economics, with a concentration in consumer services. She minored in geratology and has combined the disciplines to specialize in helping the elderly receive the products and services they need.”
Randy Gleason; ISU Degree at Long Last for ‘Old Gal’; Pantagraph (Bloomington, Illinois); May 8, 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Having been unable to strengthen justice, we have justified strength. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)

