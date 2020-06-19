

Jun 19, 2020 This week’s theme

Words made with combining forms



This week’s words

lithophone

aischrolatreia

henotheism

hyponym

geratology



"At your age, you really should be taking a lot more drugs with a Z in the name." Cartoon: Dan Piraro



geratology PRONUNCIATION: (jer-uh-TOL-uh-jee))

MEANING: noun:

1. The study of aging and related decline.

2. The study of a species approaching extinction.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek gerat- (old age) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1884.

USAGE: “She found herself working toward a degree in home economics, with a concentration in consumer services. She minored in geratology and has combined the disciplines to specialize in helping the elderly receive the products and services they need.”

Randy Gleason; ISU Degree at Long Last for ‘Old Gal’; Pantagraph (Bloomington, Illinois); May 8, 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Having been unable to strengthen justice, we have justified strength. -Blaise Pascal, philosopher and mathematician (19 Jun 1623-1662)





