Jun 19, 2020
geratology
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The study of aging and related decline.
2. The study of a species approaching extinction.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek gerat- (old age) + -logy (study). Earliest documented use: 1884.
USAGE:
“She found herself working toward a degree in home economics, with a concentration in consumer services. She minored in geratology and has combined the disciplines to specialize in helping the elderly receive the products and services they need.”
Randy Gleason; ISU Degree at Long Last for ‘Old Gal’; Pantagraph (Bloomington, Illinois); May 8, 1993.
