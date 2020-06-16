|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jun 16, 2020This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
aischrolatreia
We’re reader-supported
This is a reader-supported publication. Here’s how to make a contribution
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
aischrolatreia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Excessive devotion to filth or obscenity.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek aischro- (shameful or ugly) + -latreia (worship). Earliest documented use: 1912.
USAGE:
“His beauty worship finished in aischrolatreia.”
Frank Crane; Adventures in Common Sense; John Lane Company; 1916.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:H. sapiens is the species that invents symbols in which to invest passion and authority, then forgets that symbols are inventions. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith