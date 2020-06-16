

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



aischrolatreia PRONUNCIATION: (eye-skroh-luh-TREE-uh)

MEANING: noun: Excessive devotion to filth or obscenity.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek aischro- (shameful or ugly) + -latreia (worship). Earliest documented use: 1912.

USAGE: “His beauty worship finished in aischrolatreia.”

Frank Crane; Adventures in Common Sense; John Lane Company; 1916.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: H. sapiens is the species that invents symbols in which to invest passion and authority, then forgets that symbols are inventions. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)





