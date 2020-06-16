  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jun 16, 2020
Words made with combining forms

aischrolatreia

PRONUNCIATION:
(eye-skroh-luh-TREE-uh)

MEANING:
noun: Excessive devotion to filth or obscenity.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek aischro- (shameful or ugly) + -latreia (worship). Earliest documented use: 1912.

USAGE:
“His beauty worship finished in aischrolatreia.”
Frank Crane; Adventures in Common Sense; John Lane Company; 1916.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
H. sapiens is the species that invents symbols in which to invest passion and authority, then forgets that symbols are inventions. -Joyce Carol Oates, writer (b. 16 Jun 1938)

