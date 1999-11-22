|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 22, 2023This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
canterbury
helotage
An amphora (c. 520 BCE) depicting slaves working in the fields
Art: Antimenes Painter
Photo: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
helotage
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A state of servitude or bondage.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Helos, a town in Laconia in ancient Greece, whose inhabitants were enslaved. Earliest documented use: 1934.
NOTES:
Other towns in Laconia that have also inspired words in the English language are spartan, after Sparta, the capital of Laconia and caryatid. Laconia itself has given us the word laconic.
USAGE:
“If access to the web does indeed become the determinant of future knowledge and economic growth ... the poor will be condemned to a helotage even worse than that which they are suffering now.”
Tom Holland; Nothing Will Ever Be the Same Again; New Statesman (London, UK); Nov 22, 1999.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is far too much law for those who can afford it and far too little for those who cannot. -Derek Bok, lawyer and educator (b. 22 Mar 1930)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith