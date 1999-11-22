

An amphora (c. 520 BCE) depicting slaves working in the fields Art: Antimenes Painter

Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



helotage PRONUNCIATION: (HEL-uh-tazh)

MEANING: noun: A state of servitude or bondage.

ETYMOLOGY: After Helos, a town in Laconia in ancient Greece, whose inhabitants were enslaved. Earliest documented use: 1934.

NOTES: Other towns in Laconia that have also inspired words in the English language are spartan , after Sparta, the capital of Laconia and caryatid . Laconia itself has given us the word laconic

USAGE: “If access to the web does indeed become the determinant of future knowledge and economic growth ... the poor will be condemned to a helotage even worse than that which they are suffering now.”

Tom Holland; Nothing Will Ever Be the Same Again; New Statesman (London, UK); Nov 22, 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is far too much law for those who can afford it and far too little for those who cannot. -Derek Bok, lawyer and educator (b. 22 Mar 1930)





