Toponyms
Toponyms
Enee Meeting With His Father in the Elysium, 1597
Art: Sebastien Vrancx
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Elysium
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A place of perfect happiness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Elysium, from Greek elysion pedyon (Elysian plain/fields). In Greek mythology, Elysium (or the Elysian Fields) was the final resting place for the souls of heroes and the virtuous after their death. Earliest documented use: 1599.
USAGE:
“They’re used to the chancellor gloating about how wonderful everything is, and how they live in an Elysium created by Gordon Brown.”
Simon Hoggart; Things Can Only Get Much Worse; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 23, 2008.
