Mar 23, 2023
Enee Meeting With His Father in the Elysium, 1597
Art: Sebastien Vrancx
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Elysium

PRONUNCIATION:
(i-LIZH-ee-uhm)

MEANING:
noun: A place of perfect happiness.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin Elysium, from Greek elysion pedyon (Elysian plain/fields). In Greek mythology, Elysium (or the Elysian Fields) was the final resting place for the souls of heroes and the virtuous after their death. Earliest documented use: 1599.

USAGE:
“They’re used to the chancellor gloating about how wonderful everything is, and how they live in an Elysium created by Gordon Brown.”
Simon Hoggart; Things Can Only Get Much Worse; The Guardian (London, UK); Sep 23, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Understanding a person does not mean condoning; it only means that one does not accuse him as if one were God or a judge placed above him. -Erich Fromm, psychoanalyst and author (23 Mar 1900-1980)

