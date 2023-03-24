

Mar 24, 2023 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

Capuan

canterbury

helotage

Elysium

Canaan



Abraham on the Road to Canaan, 1614 Art: Pieter Lastman Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Canaan PRONUNCIATION: (KAY-nuhn)

MEANING: noun: A land of promise, abundance, and fulfillment.

ETYMOLOGY: After Canaan, an ancient region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. In the Bible, Yahweh promises this land to Abraham. Earliest documented use: 1548.

USAGE:

Marie E. Zakrzewska; A Woman’s Quest; D. Appleton; 1924.



See more usage examples of “It is shameful that the most effective arrangements should not be made for the safety of these helpless beings who come to these shores with the hope of finding a Canaan.”Marie E. Zakrzewska;; D. Appleton; 1924.See more usage examples of Canaan in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Poetry is the shadow cast by our streetlight imaginations. -Lawrence Ferlinghetti, poet and painter (24 Mar 1919-2021)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate