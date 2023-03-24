|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Mar 24, 2023This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
Capuan
canterbury
helotage
Elysium
Canaan
Abraham on the Road to Canaan, 1614
Art: Pieter Lastman
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Canaan
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A land of promise, abundance, and fulfillment.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Canaan, an ancient region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. In the Bible, Yahweh promises this land to Abraham. Earliest documented use: 1548.
USAGE:
“It is shameful that the most effective arrangements should not be made for the safety of these helpless beings who come to these shores with the hope of finding a Canaan.”
Marie E. Zakrzewska; A Woman’s Quest; D. Appleton; 1924.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Poetry is the shadow cast by our streetlight imaginations. -Lawrence Ferlinghetti, poet and painter (24 Mar 1919-2021)
