Mar 24, 2023
Canaan
Abraham on the Road to Canaan, 1614
Art: Pieter Lastman
Canaan

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAY-nuhn)

MEANING:
noun: A land of promise, abundance, and fulfillment.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Canaan, an ancient region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. In the Bible, Yahweh promises this land to Abraham. Earliest documented use: 1548.

USAGE:
“It is shameful that the most effective arrangements should not be made for the safety of these helpless beings who come to these shores with the hope of finding a Canaan.”
Marie E. Zakrzewska; A Woman’s Quest; D. Appleton; 1924.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Poetry is the shadow cast by our streetlight imaginations. -Lawrence Ferlinghetti, poet and painter (24 Mar 1919-2021)

