canterbury
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Canterbury or canterbury
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A rack with open top and slatted partitions for magazines, sheet music, documents, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Canterbury, UK. It’s said that a bishop of Canterbury first ordered this piece of furniture. Earliest documented use: 1803. Some other words with Canterbury connections are canter and Canterbury tale.
USAGE:
“Mr. Chadwick pored over stacks of yellowed sheet music his mother had kept in a rosewood Canterbury.”
Mavis Gallant; Varieties of Exile; New York Review of Books; 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Because the heart beats under a covering of hair, of fur, feathers, or wings, it is, for that reason, to be of no account? -Jean Paul Richter, writer (21 Mar 1763-1825)
