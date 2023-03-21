

Mar 21, 2023 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

Capuan

canterbury



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Canterbury or canterbury PRONUNCIATION: (KAN-tuhr-ber-ee)

MEANING: noun: A rack with open top and slatted partitions for magazines, sheet music, documents, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: After Canterbury, UK. It’s said that a bishop of Canterbury first ordered this piece of furniture. Earliest documented use: 1803. Some other words with Canterbury connections are canter and Canterbury tale

USAGE:

Mavis Gallant; Varieties of Exile; New York Review of Books; 2003.



"Mr. Chadwick pored over stacks of yellowed sheet music his mother had kept in a rosewood Canterbury."
Mavis Gallant; Varieties of Exile; New York Review of Books; 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Because the heart beats under a covering of hair, of fur, feathers, or wings, it is, for that reason, to be of no account? -Jean Paul Richter, writer (21 Mar 1763-1825)





