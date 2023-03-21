  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 21, 2023
Toponyms

Capuan
canterbury
with Anu Garg

Canterbury or canterbury

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAN-tuhr-ber-ee)

MEANING:
noun: A rack with open top and slatted partitions for magazines, sheet music, documents, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Canterbury, UK. It’s said that a bishop of Canterbury first ordered this piece of furniture. Earliest documented use: 1803. Some other words with Canterbury connections are canter and Canterbury tale.

USAGE:
“Mr. Chadwick pored over stacks of yellowed sheet music his mother had kept in a rosewood Canterbury.”
Mavis Gallant; Varieties of Exile; New York Review of Books; 2003.

See more usage examples of canterbury in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Because the heart beats under a covering of hair, of fur, feathers, or wings, it is, for that reason, to be of no account? -Jean Paul Richter, writer (21 Mar 1763-1825)

