Canterbury tale PRONUNCIATION: (KAN-tuhr-ber-ee tayl)

MEANING: noun: A story that is long, tedious, or absurdly implausible.

ETYMOLOGY: After The Canterbury Tales c. 1400 by Geoffrey Chaucer. It’s a collection of 24 stories told in verse by a group of pilgrims as they travel from London to Canterbury. Earliest documented use: 1575.

USAGE: “If someone had told a Canterbury tale in hopes of getting his part of the bounty -- well, I’m sure Mrs. d’Aubigny’s brother would pay just as well for the truth.”

Madeleine E. Robins; Petty Treason; Tor; 2006.



“What he had forgotten was whatever Canterbury tale he had spun to achieve his objective.”

Elisabeth Kidd; For Love of Celia; Walker & Co.; 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When an individual is protesting society's refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him. -Bayard Rustin, civil rights activist (17 Mar 1912-1987)





