Places that have given us multiple toponyms
Canterbury tale
Canterbury tale
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A story that is long, tedious, or absurdly implausible.
ETYMOLOGY:
After The Canterbury Tales c. 1400 by Geoffrey Chaucer. It’s a collection of 24 stories told in verse by a group of pilgrims as they travel from London to Canterbury. Earliest documented use: 1575.
USAGE:
“If someone had told a Canterbury tale in hopes of getting his part of the bounty -- well, I’m sure Mrs. d’Aubigny’s brother would pay just as well for the truth.”
Madeleine E. Robins; Petty Treason; Tor; 2006.
“What he had forgotten was whatever Canterbury tale he had spun to achieve his objective.”
Elisabeth Kidd; For Love of Celia; Walker & Co.; 1988.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When an individual is protesting society's refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him. -Bayard Rustin, civil rights activist (17 Mar 1912-1987)
