The Procession of the Trojan Horse in Troy (detail), c. 1760 Art: Giovanni Domenico Tiepolo



Trojan horse PRONUNCIATION: (TRO-juhn hors)

MEANING: noun: Something or someone placed in order to subvert from within.

ETYMOLOGY: In the legendary Trojan War, the Greeks left a large hollow wooden horse at the gates of the city of Troy. The Trojans took it inside. Greek soldiers hidden in the horse came out at night and opened the gates of the city, allowing the Greek army to enter and conquer the Trojans. Earliest documented use: 1574. In computing, a Trojan horse is a program that, while seemingly useful, steals passwords or does other damage to computers.

USAGE:

See more usage examples of “David Uhlmann, the former Justice Department official, warned, ... ‘the Kochs are using criminal-justice reform as a Trojan horse for their efforts to weaken environmental, health, and safety regulations.’”Jane Mayer; New Koch;; Jan 25, 2016.See more usage examples of Trojan horse in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

