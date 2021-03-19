

Mar 19, 2021 This week’s theme

Places that have given us multiple toponyms



This week’s words

coventry

Roman matron

Canterbury tale

Trojan horse

Kentish cousins



Photo: Duncan C Places that have given us multiple toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Kentish cousins PRONUNCIATION: (KEN-tish kuh-zuhns)

MEANING: noun: Distant relatives.

ETYMOLOGY: After Kent, a county in England. Since most of the county is bounded by the sea and the river Thames, its citizens were not as mobile and intermarriages were common. Earliest documented use: 1796.

USAGE: “It is due to the correspondence maintained between the Hampshire and the Kentish cousins that various facts relating to the period of Jane Austen’s girlhood were not long ago discovered by one of the authors of ‘Life and Letters’.”

Helen Amy; The Jane Austen Files; Amberley Publishing; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It would indeed be ironic if, in the name of national defense, we would sanction the subversion of one of those liberties which make the defense of our nation worthwhile. -Earl Warren, jurist (19 Mar 1891-1974)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate