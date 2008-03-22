

Roman matron



A Roman Matron, 1905 Art: John William Godward



Roman matron PRONUNCIATION: (ROH-muhn may-truhn)

MEANING: noun: A woman having a dignified bearing.

ETYMOLOGY: From the ideal of a married woman in ancient Rome. From Latin matrona (a married woman), from mater (mother). Earliest documented use: 1596.

USAGE: “A learned woman’s morals were always suspect, especially if she earned her living. Catharine Macaulay, a republican historian, could pose as a Roman matron all she liked, but that did not stop caricaturists mocking her for using cosmetics and for her male friendships.”

Clever Girls; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 22, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I believe there are more instances of the abridgment of the rights of the people by the gradual and silent encroachments of those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations. -James Madison, fourth US president (16 Mar 1751-1836)





