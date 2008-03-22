|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Places that have given us multiple toponyms
This week’s words
Roman matron
A Roman Matron, 1905
Art: John William Godward
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Roman matron
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A woman having a dignified bearing.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the ideal of a married woman in ancient Rome. From Latin matrona (a married woman), from mater (mother). Earliest documented use: 1596.
USAGE:
“A learned woman’s morals were always suspect, especially if she earned her living. Catharine Macaulay, a republican historian, could pose as a Roman matron all she liked, but that did not stop caricaturists mocking her for using cosmetics and for her male friendships.”
Clever Girls; The Economist (London, UK); Mar 22, 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I believe there are more instances of the abridgment of the rights of the people by the gradual and silent encroachments of those in power than by violent and sudden usurpations. -James Madison, fourth US president (16 Mar 1751-1836)
