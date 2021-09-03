  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 3, 2021
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
charientism
oracy
haecceity
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

haecceity or hecceity

PRONUNCIATION:
(HEK/HIK-see-uh-tee)

MEANING:
noun: The quality that makes something or someone what they are.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin haecceitas (thisness), from Latin haec, feminine of hic (this). Earliest documented use: 1635. Also see quiddity.

USAGE:
“Because what it is to love someone is to, in a sense, love them independently of their qualities. It’s to love them. Their essence, their haecceity, their utter specificity.”
Ezra Klein Interviews Amia Srinivasan: The New York Times; Sep 3, 2021.

See more usage examples of haecceity in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
This is the devilish thing about foreign affairs: they are foreign and will not always conform to our whim. -James Reston, journalist (3 Nov 1909-1995)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith