

Nov 3, 2021 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

charientism

oracy

haecceity





haecceity or hecceity PRONUNCIATION: (HEK/HIK-see-uh-tee)

MEANING: noun: The quality that makes something or someone what they are.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin haecceitas (thisness), from Latin haec, feminine of hic (this). Earliest documented use: 1635. Also see quiddity

USAGE:

Ezra Klein Interviews Amia Srinivasan: The New York Times; Sep 3, 2021.



See more usage examples of haecceity in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: This is the devilish thing about foreign affairs: they are foreign and will not always conform to our whim. -James Reston, journalist (3 Nov 1909-1995)





