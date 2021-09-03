|
haecceity or hecceity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The quality that makes something or someone what they are.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin haecceitas (thisness), from Latin haec, feminine of hic (this). Earliest documented use: 1635. Also see quiddity.
USAGE:
“Because what it is to love someone is to, in a sense, love them independently of their qualities. It’s to love them. Their essence, their haecceity, their utter specificity.”
Ezra Klein Interviews Amia Srinivasan: The New York Times; Sep 3, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:This is the devilish thing about foreign affairs: they are foreign and will not always conform to our whim. -James Reston, journalist (3 Nov 1909-1995)
