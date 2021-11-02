

oracy



oracy PRONUNCIATION: (OHR-uh-see)

MEANING: noun: The ability to express oneself in speech.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined as a blend of oral + literacy. Earliest documented use: 1965.

USAGE: “Passing things on. Oracy, storytelling. My wife says that for us, word of mouth is first and foremost.”

Paula Coston; On the Far Side, There’s a Boy; John Hunt Publishing; 2014.



“There was so much he had wanted to say but could not. Words had formed in his mind but he had been deprived of oracy.”

Peter Clements; The Third Temple; Strategic Book Group; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All great human deeds both consume and transform their doers. Consider an athlete, or a scientist, or an artist, or an independent business creator. In the service of their goals they lay down time and energy and many other choices and pleasures; in return, they become most truly themselves. -Lois McMaster Bujold, author (b. 2 Nov 1949)





