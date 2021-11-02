|
Nov 2, 2021
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
oracy
oracy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The ability to express oneself in speech.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined as a blend of oral + literacy. Earliest documented use: 1965.
USAGE:
“Passing things on. Oracy, storytelling. My wife says that for us, word of mouth is first and foremost.”
Paula Coston; On the Far Side, There’s a Boy; John Hunt Publishing; 2014.
“There was so much he had wanted to say but could not. Words had formed in his mind but he had been deprived of oracy.”
Peter Clements; The Third Temple; Strategic Book Group; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:All great human deeds both consume and transform their doers. Consider an athlete, or a scientist, or an artist, or an independent business creator. In the service of their goals they lay down time and energy and many other choices and pleasures; in return, they become most truly themselves. -Lois McMaster Bujold, author (b. 2 Nov 1949)
