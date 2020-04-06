  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 4, 2021
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
charientism
oracy
haecceity
balter
with Anu Garg

balter

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAHL-tuhr)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To dance clumsily or walk unsteadily.
verb tr., intr.: To clot, clog, or tangle.

ETYMOLOGY:
For 1. Probably from Old Norse. Earliest documented use: 1400.
For 2: Probably a frequentative of the verb ball. Earliest documented use: 1601.

USAGE:
“Knock back a few and you’ll be baltering all around the lounge room.”
Rory Gibson; How to Live on a Beer Budget; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Apr 6, 2020.

“Think of journaling as baltering with a pen in hand. Free to doodle or draw or paint.”
Terry Hershey; Praying on Paper; St. Anthony Messenger (Cincinnati, Ohio); Dec 2020/Jan 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I would rather be the man who bought the Brooklyn Bridge than the one who sold it. -Will Rogers, humorist (4 Nov 1879-1935)

