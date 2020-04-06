

Nov 4, 2021 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

charientism

oracy

haecceity

balter



On your calendar

Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar

There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



balter PRONUNCIATION: (BAHL-tuhr)

MEANING: verb intr.: To dance clumsily or walk unsteadily.

verb tr., intr.: To clot, clog, or tangle.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1. Probably from Old Norse. Earliest documented use: 1400.

For 2: Probably a frequentative of the verb ball. Earliest documented use: 1601.

USAGE: “Knock back a few and you’ll be baltering all around the lounge room.”

Rory Gibson; How to Live on a Beer Budget; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Apr 6, 2020.



“Think of journaling as baltering with a pen in hand. Free to doodle or draw or paint.”

Terry Hershey; Praying on Paper; St. Anthony Messenger (Cincinnati, Ohio); Dec 2020/Jan 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I would rather be the man who bought the Brooklyn Bridge than the one who sold it. -Will Rogers, humorist (4 Nov 1879-1935)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate