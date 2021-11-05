

caducous PRONUNCIATION: (kuh-DOO/DYOO-kuhs)

MEANING: adjective: Tending to fall easily or before the usual time.

From Latin caducus (falling), from cadere (to fall). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kad- (to fall), which is also the source of cadence, cascade, casualty, cadaver, chance, chute, accident, occident, decay, deciduous, escheat, and casuistry. Earliest documented use: 1684.

USAGE:

John Banville; The Sea; Knopf; 2007.



“Caducous ideas could set back any efforts to achieve unity.”

Carmen Madera; Enkindled: The Wild Scent of Desire; Xlibris; 2014.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Do you wish the world were happy? / Then remember day by day, / Just to scatter seeds of kindness / As you pass along the way. -Ella Wheeler Wilcox, poet (5 Nov 1850-1919)





