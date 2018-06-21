

Gerard Manley Hopkins Photo: Wikimedia Commons A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



inscape PRONUNCIATION: (IN-skayp)

MEANING: noun: The unique essence of a person, place, or thing, especially as expressed in a work of art such as a poem.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the poet and priest Gerard Manley Hopkins (1844-1889) who, in turn, was inspired by the philosopher Duns Scotus (c. 1266-1308). Earliest documented use: 1868.

USAGE:

Patrick McCabe; The Butcher Boy; Picador; 2015.



See more usage examples of “McCabe has said that ‘I’ve always felt that naturalism or social realism only provides a third of the story ... [it] gives you the marble but not the inscape of the statue.’”Patrick McCabe;; Picador; 2015.See more usage examples of inscape in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I shall live badly if I do not write, and I shall write badly if I do not live. -Francoise Sagan, playwright and novelist (21 Jun 1935-2004)





