A.Word.A.Day
Jun 21, 2018
Coined words
This week’s words
agnostic
googol
inscape
Gerard Manley Hopkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
inscape
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The unique essence of a person, place, or thing, especially as expressed in a work of art such as a poem.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the poet and priest Gerard Manley Hopkins (1844-1889) who, in turn, was inspired by the philosopher Duns Scotus (c. 1266-1308). Earliest documented use: 1868.
USAGE:
“McCabe has said that ‘I’ve always felt that naturalism or social realism only provides a third of the story ... [it] gives you the marble but not the inscape of the statue.’”
Patrick McCabe; The Butcher Boy; Picador; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I shall live badly if I do not write, and I shall write badly if I do not live. -Francoise Sagan, playwright and novelist (21 Jun 1935-2004)
