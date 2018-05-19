

The original blurb Image: LOC Coined words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



blurb PRONUNCIATION: (bluhrb)

MEANING: noun: A short description of a creative work, such as a book, film, etc. used for promotional purposes.

verb tr.: To write a brief description of a creative work.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Gelett Burgess (1866-1951) for promoting his book Are You a Bromide?. The dust jacket of this book featured a Miss Belinda Blurb singing its praises. Earliest documented use: 1914.

USAGE: Our Kind of Cruelty]. In the cover blurb, Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn calls it ‘one of the nastiest and most disturbing thrillers I’ve read in years.’ Bring it on.”

Sarah Murdoch; Arrivals; Toronto Star (Canada); May 19, 2018.



See more usage examples of blurb in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most exhausting thing in life is being insincere. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, writer (22 Jun 1906-2001)





