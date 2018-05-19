|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Jun 22, 2018This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
kinesics
agnostic
googol
inscape
blurb
The original blurb
Image: LOC
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
blurb
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A short description of a creative work, such as a book, film, etc. used for promotional purposes.
verb tr.: To write a brief description of a creative work.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Gelett Burgess (1866-1951) for promoting his book Are You a Bromide?. The dust jacket of this book featured a Miss Belinda Blurb singing its praises. Earliest documented use: 1914.
USAGE:
“If you like sustained discomfort you’ll love this one [Our Kind of Cruelty]. In the cover blurb, Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn calls it ‘one of the nastiest and most disturbing thrillers I’ve read in years.’ Bring it on.”
Sarah Murdoch; Arrivals; Toronto Star (Canada); May 19, 2018.
See more usage examples of blurb in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most exhausting thing in life is being insincere. -Anne Morrow Lindbergh, writer (22 Jun 1906-2001)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith