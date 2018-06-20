|
Jun 20, 2018This week’s theme
Coined words
This week’s words
agnostic
googol
googol
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A number equivalent to 1 followed by 100 zeros (10100).
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by Milton Sirotta, nine-year-old nephew of the mathematician Edward Kasner. Earliest documented use: 1940.
USAGE:
“So, yes, I have looked at the content of those cuneiform messages written with a stylus onto clay. And I have read a googol blog posts, text messages and tweets.”
Roy Peter Clark; Let Words Collide; The Writer; Jul 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The well taught philosophic mind / To all compassion gives; / Casts round the world an equal eye, / And feels for all that lives. -Anna Laetitia Barbauld, poet, essayist, and editor (20 Jun 1743-1825)
