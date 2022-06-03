

Jun 3, 2022 This week’s theme

Portmanteaux (blend words)



This week’s words

frenemy

glamp

insinuendo

coopetition

glamazon



#kgfolsart Illustration: Karen Folsom Portmanteaux (blend words) A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



glamazon PRONUNCIATION: (GLA-muh-zon)

MEANING: noun: A tall, glamorous, self-assured woman.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of glamor + amazon . Earliest documented use: 1943.

USAGE: “[Model Grace Elizabeth] has exhibited a chameleonic beauty that can shift from sweet girl next door one moment to striking glamazon the next.”

Alison Syrett; Amazing Grace; InStyle (New York); Dec 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are on the cusp of this time where I can say, "I speak as a citizen of the world" without others saying, "God, what a nut." -Lawrence Lessig, professor and activist (b. 3 Jun 1961)





