Jun 3, 2022This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)
This week’s words
frenemy
glamp
insinuendo
coopetition
glamazon
Illustration: Karen Folsom #kgfolsart
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
glamazon
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A tall, glamorous, self-assured woman.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of glamor + amazon. Earliest documented use: 1943.
USAGE:
“[Model Grace Elizabeth] has exhibited a chameleonic beauty that can shift from sweet girl next door one moment to striking glamazon the next.”
Alison Syrett; Amazing Grace; InStyle (New York); Dec 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We are on the cusp of this time where I can say, "I speak as a citizen of the world" without others saying, "God, what a nut." -Lawrence Lessig, professor and activist (b. 3 Jun 1961)
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith