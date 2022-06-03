  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 3, 2022
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)

This week’s words
frenemy
glamp
insinuendo
coopetition
glamazon

glamazon
Illustration: Karen Folsom #kgfolsart
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

glamazon

PRONUNCIATION:
(GLA-muh-zon)

MEANING:
noun: A tall, glamorous, self-assured woman.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of glamor + amazon. Earliest documented use: 1943.

USAGE:
“[Model Grace Elizabeth] has exhibited a chameleonic beauty that can shift from sweet girl next door one moment to striking glamazon the next.”
Alison Syrett; Amazing Grace; InStyle (New York); Dec 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We are on the cusp of this time where I can say, "I speak as a citizen of the world" without others saying, "God, what a nut." -Lawrence Lessig, professor and activist (b. 3 Jun 1961)

