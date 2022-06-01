

Jun 1, 2022

Portmanteaux (blend words)



This week’s words

frenemy

glamp

insinuendo



Portmanteaux (blend words)



insinuendo PRONUNCIATION: (in-sin-yuh-EN-doh)

MEANING: noun: An assertion or hint that’s disparaging and suggestive.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of insinuation + innuendo. Earliest documented use: 1884.

USAGE: “She said that she wasn’t comparing apples to oranges, she was comparing a big juicy hard ripe red apple to a little shriveled soft one, which is a phrase she often uses back at me. I took all that as an insinuendo about, well, personal things, and quite without basis, by the way.”

Daniel Cross; Coopers Crossing; iUniverse; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: War is merely the continuation of policy by other means. -Carl von Clausewitz, general and military theorist (1 Jun 1780-1831)





