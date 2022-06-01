|
Jun 1, 2022
This week's theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)
insinuendo
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An assertion or hint that’s disparaging and suggestive.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of insinuation + innuendo. Earliest documented use: 1884.
USAGE:
“She said that she wasn’t comparing apples to oranges, she was comparing a big juicy hard ripe red apple to a little shriveled soft one, which is a phrase she often uses back at me. I took all that as an insinuendo about, well, personal things, and quite without basis, by the way.”
Daniel Cross; Coopers Crossing; iUniverse; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:War is merely the continuation of policy by other means. -Carl von Clausewitz, general and military theorist (1 Jun 1780-1831)
