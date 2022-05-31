|
A.Word.A.Day
May 31, 2022This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)
This week’s words
glamp
Photo: Ranch Seeker
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
glamp
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To camp in comforts or luxuries not typically available in camping, such as electricity, plumbing, beds, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
Back-formation from glamping, a blend of glamorous + camping. Earliest documented use: 2007.
USAGE:
“She was the kind of woman who booked the poshest cabin at the top of the mountain and glamped in warmth and luxury.”
Shanae Johnson; His Strength to Stand; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I think I could turn and live with animals, they are so placid and self-contain'd, / I stand and look at them long and long. / They do not sweat and whine about their condition, / They do not lie awake in the dark and weep for their sins, / They do not make me sick discussing their duty to God, / Not one is dissatisfied, not one is demented with the mania of owning things, / Not one kneels to another, nor to his kind that lived thousands of years ago, / Not one is respectable or unhappy over the whole earth. -Walt Whitman, poet (31 May 1819-1892)
