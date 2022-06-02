  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 2, 2022
This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)

This week’s words
frenemy
glamp
insinuendo
coopetition
coopetition
Image: Dariodraws / Dreamstime
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

coopetition

PRONUNCIATION:
(ko-op-uh-TISH-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: A collaboration between rivals.

ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of cooperative + competition. Earliest documented use: 1913.

USAGE:
“‘I mean the fight turned into some kind of --’
‘Coopetition?’ Bill2.0 suggests.
‘I was going to say love fest.’ Steve2.0 says.”
Shearling Coats; Silicon Valley Girls; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If Galileo had said in verse that the world moved, the Inquisition might have let him alone. -Thomas Hardy, novelist and poet (2 Jun 1840-1928)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith