Jun 2, 2022This week’s theme
Portmanteaux (blend words)
This week’s words
glamp
insinuendo
coopetition

A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
coopetition
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A collaboration between rivals.
ETYMOLOGY:
A blend of cooperative + competition. Earliest documented use: 1913.
USAGE:
“‘I mean the fight turned into some kind of --’
‘Coopetition?’ Bill2.0 suggests.
‘I was going to say love fest.’ Steve2.0 says.”
Shearling Coats; Silicon Valley Girls; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If Galileo had said in verse that the world moved, the Inquisition might have let him alone. -Thomas Hardy, novelist and poet (2 Jun 1840-1928)
