Portmanteaux (blend words)



coopetition PRONUNCIATION: (ko-op-uh-TISH-uhn)

MEANING: noun: A collaboration between rivals.

ETYMOLOGY: A blend of cooperative + competition. Earliest documented use: 1913.

USAGE: “‘I mean the fight turned into some kind of --’

‘Coopetition?’ Bill2.0 suggests.

‘I was going to say love fest.’ Steve2.0 says.”

Shearling Coats; Silicon Valley Girls; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If Galileo had said in verse that the world moved, the Inquisition might have let him alone. -Thomas Hardy, novelist and poet (2 Jun 1840-1928)





