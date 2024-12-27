  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 27, 2024
This week’s theme
No el

This week’s words
disject
equative
zygomorphic
excubant
forswunk

forswunk
Tired Salesgirl on Christmas Eve
Art: Norman Rockwell, 1947

Here’s a different take on No el from a previous year
forswunk

PRONUNCIATION:
(for-SWUNK)

MEANING:
adjective: Exhausted.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English forswinken (to overwork), from forswink (to exhaust), from for- + swink (to labor). Earliest documented use: 1250.

USAGE:
“Mr Don Packham was feeling somewhat forswunk this afternoon.”
Mat Coward; Over and Under; Five Star; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
One does not ask of one who suffers: What is your country and what is your religion? One merely says: You suffer, that is enough for me. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)

