

Dec 27, 2024 This week’s theme

No el



This week’s words

disject

equative

zygomorphic

excubant

forswunk



Tired Salesgirl on Christmas Eve Art: Norman Rockwell , 1947

Here's a different take on No el from a previous year



forswunk PRONUNCIATION: (for-SWUNK)

MEANING: adjective: Exhausted.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle English forswinken (to overwork), from forswink (to exhaust), from for- + swink (to labor). Earliest documented use: 1250.

USAGE: “Mr Don Packham was feeling somewhat forswunk this afternoon.”

Mat Coward; Over and Under; Five Star; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: One does not ask of one who suffers: What is your country and what is your religion? One merely says: You suffer, that is enough for me. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)





