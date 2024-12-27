|
A.Word.A.Day
Home
Dec 27, 2024This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
disject
equative
zygomorphic
excubant
forswunk
Tired Salesgirl on Christmas Eve
Art: Norman Rockwell, 1947
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
forswunk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Exhausted.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English forswinken (to overwork), from forswink (to exhaust), from for- + swink (to labor). Earliest documented use: 1250.
USAGE:
“Mr Don Packham was feeling somewhat forswunk this afternoon.”
Mat Coward; Over and Under; Five Star; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:One does not ask of one who suffers: What is your country and what is your religion? One merely says: You suffer, that is enough for me. -Louis Pasteur, chemist and bacteriologist (27 Dec 1822-1895)
