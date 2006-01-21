words

Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works hangar

I grew up devouring comic books like they were candy, savoring every colorful panel and clever punchline. It was a melting pot of adventures, from India’s Chacha Choudhary (whose brain was said to work faster than a computer) to the swashbuckling exploits of Phantom, the mystifying illusions of Mandrake, and the ever-thoughtful musings of Buz Sawyer. Of all these characters, Buz Sawyer was my favorite -- his sharp wit and reflective nature always kept me coming back for more.



It’s no surprise that comic strips, with their knack for blending humor and relatability, have snuck a few words into the English lexicon. This week, we’ll look at five such words.



Also see, a previous week of words coined in single-panel cartoons. skunkworks

MEANING: noun: A small, loosely structured corporate research and development unit or subsidiary formed to foster innovation.

ETYMOLOGY: From Skonk Works, a fictional facility in Al Capp’s comic strip Li’l Abner that processed dead skunks, old shoes, kerosene, and other odd ingredients. Earliest documented use: 1960.

NOTES: The term gained real-world application in 1960 when Lockheed Martin used it to describe a secretive unit tasked with developing advanced fighter planes. The facility, located near a plastic factory with an acrid odor, inspired an engineer to nickname it Skonk Works, later adapted to Skunkworks. The term now symbolizes agile, creative problem-solving in corporate or engineering environments.

USAGE: “The company’s skunkworks, for example, are decentralised to encourage innovation, but its accountants are centralised. ‘We don’t want highly innovative accountants,’ says Motorola’s Mr Canavan.”

Partners in Wealth; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 21, 2006.

