skunkworks

sad sack



Image: Wikimedia Words coined in comic strips and cartoons A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sad sack PRONUNCIATION: (SAD sak)

MEANING: noun: A well-meaning but hopelessly inept person.

ETYMOLOGY: Named for the bumbling US Army private in George Baker’s (1915-1975) comic strip of the same name. See also: schlemiel

USAGE:

Craig Mathieson; Critic’s View; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Dec 12, 2024.



"A sad sack living in a bedsit that serves as a halfway house for single men, Malcolm has been happily subservient, leaving him short of life skills."
Craig Mathieson; Critic's View; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Dec 12, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success, etc. -Henri Matisse, artist (31 Dec 1869-1954)





