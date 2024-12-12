|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 31, 2024This week’s theme
Words coined in comic strips and cartoons
This week’s words
sad sack
Image: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sad sack
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A well-meaning but hopelessly inept person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Named for the bumbling US Army private in George Baker’s (1915-1975) comic strip of the same name. See also: schlemiel.
USAGE:
“A sad sack living in a bedsit that serves as a halfway house for single men, Malcolm has been happily subservient, leaving him short of life skills.”
Craig Mathieson; Critic’s View; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Dec 12, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success, etc. -Henri Matisse, artist (31 Dec 1869-1954)
|
