Dec 31, 2024
Words coined in comic strips and cartoons

skunkworks
sad sack
Image: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

sad sack

PRONUNCIATION:
(SAD sak)

MEANING:
noun: A well-meaning but hopelessly inept person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Named for the bumbling US Army private in George Baker’s (1915-1975) comic strip of the same name. See also: schlemiel.

USAGE:
“A sad sack living in a bedsit that serves as a halfway house for single men, Malcolm has been happily subservient, leaving him short of life skills.”
Craig Mathieson; Critic’s View; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Dec 12, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
An artist should never be a prisoner of himself, prisoner of style, prisoner of reputation, prisoner of success, etc. -Henri Matisse, artist (31 Dec 1869-1954)

