  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 3, 2025
This week’s theme
Words coined in comic strips and cartoons

This week’s words
skunkworks
sad sack
embiggen
Lower Slobbovia
cromulent

cromulent
The Simpsons (video, 1 min.)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cromulent

PRONUNCIATION:
(KROM-yuh-luhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Valid; acceptable; satisfactory.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the television writer David X. Cohen in the animated television series The Simpsons. Earliest documented use: 1996.

NOTES:
In the episode “Lisa the Iconoclast” two schoolteachers discuss the word embiggen they have just heard:
Mrs. Krabappel: Embiggens? Hmm, I never heard that word before I moved to Springfield.
Ms. Hoover: I don’t know why. It’s a perfectly cromulent word.

USAGE:
“What sets the Impreza apart from equally cromulent competitors?”
Dan Neil; Gear & Gadgets; The Wall Street Journal (New York); May 27, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
"The last word" is the most dangerous of infernal machines; and husband and wife should no more fight to get it than they would struggle for the possession of a lighted bomb-shell. -Douglas William Jerrold, playwright and humorist (3 Jan 1803-1857)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith