

Jan 3, 2025 This week’s theme

Words coined in comic strips and cartoons



This week’s words

skunkworks

sad sack

embiggen

Lower Slobbovia

cromulent



The Simpsons (video, 1 min.) Words coined in comic strips and cartoons A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cromulent PRONUNCIATION: (KROM-yuh-luhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Valid; acceptable; satisfactory.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by the television writer David X. Cohen in the animated television series The Simpsons. Earliest documented use: 1996.

NOTES:

Mrs. Krabappel:

Ms. Hoover: I don’t know why. It’s a perfectly cromulent word. In the episode “Lisa the Iconoclast” two schoolteachers discuss the word embiggen they have just heard: Embiggens ? Hmm, I never heard that word before I moved to Springfield.: I don’t know why. It’s a perfectly cromulent word.

USAGE: “What sets the Impreza apart from equally cromulent competitors?”

Dan Neil; Gear & Gadgets; The Wall Street Journal (New York); May 27, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: "The last word" is the most dangerous of infernal machines; and husband and wife should no more fight to get it than they would struggle for the possession of a lighted bomb-shell. -Douglas William Jerrold, playwright and humorist (3 Jan 1803-1857)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate