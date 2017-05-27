|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 3, 2025This week’s theme
Words coined in comic strips and cartoons
This week’s words
skunkworks
sad sack
embiggen
Lower Slobbovia
cromulent
The Simpsons (video, 1 min.)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cromulent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Valid; acceptable; satisfactory.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by the television writer David X. Cohen in the animated television series The Simpsons. Earliest documented use: 1996.
NOTES:
In the episode “Lisa the Iconoclast” two schoolteachers discuss the word embiggen they have just heard:
Mrs. Krabappel: Embiggens? Hmm, I never heard that word before I moved to Springfield.
Ms. Hoover: I don’t know why. It’s a perfectly cromulent word.
USAGE:
“What sets the Impreza apart from equally cromulent competitors?”
Dan Neil; Gear & Gadgets; The Wall Street Journal (New York); May 27, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:"The last word" is the most dangerous of infernal machines; and husband and wife should no more fight to get it than they would struggle for the possession of a lighted bomb-shell. -Douglas William Jerrold, playwright and humorist (3 Jan 1803-1857)
|
© 1994-2025 Wordsmith