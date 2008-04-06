

Lower Slobbovia PRONUNCIATION: (LOH-uhr sloh-BOH-vee-uh)

MEANING: noun: A place regarded as isolated, underdeveloped, or unimportant.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined by Al Capp in the comic strip Li’l Abner as the name of a fictional, perpetually snowbound, impoverished, and comically backward country. Earliest documented use: 1946.

USAGE: “Compared to the capital of the United States, we are an embarrassment, a crying shame. True, with one-tenth the US population, we could never expect our capital to fully match Washington. But do we really have to look like the first city of Lower Slobbovia?”

Janice Kennedy; National Affirmation Is Something the Americans Do So Very Well; The Ottawa Citizen (Canada); Apr 6, 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I believe in evidence. I believe in observation, measurement, and reasoning, confirmed by independent observers. I'll believe anything, no matter how wild and ridiculous, if there is evidence for it. The wilder and more ridiculous something is, however, the firmer and more solid the evidence will have to be. -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)





