To noun is to label someone or something. To adjective is to qualify that noun. To adverb is to qualify that adjective.



John is a plumber. He is a good plumber. He is a very good plumber.

But adverbs can qualify not just adjectives, but also verbs (and even other adverbs).



He fixes faucets fast.*

Language, like plumbing, relies on the right parts to keep things flowing. Here at Wordsmith.org, our mission is to help you find the perfect parts (of speech) -- and to use them with flair.



This week, we’re turning our wrench to the ever-versatile adverb. They typically end in -ly but not always. We’ll spotlight adverbs -- some classic, some quirky -- that prove there’s always more than one way to fine-tune a sentence.



*I think I have just come up with a tongue twister. Say this three times rapidly: Phil Fosse fixes faucets fast. elsewhen PRONUNCIATION: (ELS-wen)

MEANING: adverb: At another time.

ETYMOLOGY: A combination of else, from Old English elles + when, from Old English hwenne. Earliest documented use: 1418.

USAGE: “Unlike a black hole -- a region of space-time from which you cannot escape if you get too close -- a wormhole is a region into which you would disappear only to reappear elsewhere or elsewhen.”

Robert Ehrlich; Everybody Knows the Image of T ...; The Washington Post; May 20, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Yesterday we obeyed kings and bent our necks before emperors. But today we kneel only to truth, follow only beauty, and obey only love. -Kahlil Gibran, mystic, poet, and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)





