passing PRONUNCIATION: (PAS-ing, PAH-sing)

MEANING: adverb: To a surpassing degree. adjective: Transitory or cursory. noun: The act, process, or instance of transition, movement, or transference from one state, place, time, or condition to another.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French passer, from Latin passare (to pass), from passus (step, pace). Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE:

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A certain kind of rich man afflicted with the symptoms of moral dandyism sooner or later comes to the conclusion that it isn't enough merely to make money. He feels obliged to hold views, to espouse causes and elect Presidents, to explain to a trembling world how and why the world went wrong. -Lewis H. Lapham, editor and writer (8 Jan 1935-2024)





