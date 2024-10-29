|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 8, 2025This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
towardly
passing
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg
passing
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French passer, from Latin passare (to pass), from passus (step, pace). Earliest documented use: 1340.
USAGE:
“It is passing strange that the ACCC should see fit not to reveal which banks are most vulnerable to scams.”
Name the Banks Most Vulnerable to Scammers; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Oct 29, 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A certain kind of rich man afflicted with the symptoms of moral dandyism sooner or later comes to the conclusion that it isn't enough merely to make money. He feels obliged to hold views, to espouse causes and elect Presidents, to explain to a trembling world how and why the world went wrong. -Lewis H. Lapham, editor and writer (8 Jan 1935-2024)
|
