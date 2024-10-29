  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 8, 2025
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
elsewhen
towardly
passing
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

passing

PRONUNCIATION:
(PAS-ing, PAH-sing)

MEANING:
adverb:To a surpassing degree.
adjective:Transitory or cursory.
noun:The act, process, or instance of transition, movement, or transference from one state, place, time, or condition to another.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French passer, from Latin passare (to pass), from passus (step, pace). Earliest documented use: 1340.

USAGE:
“It is passing strange that the ACCC should see fit not to reveal which banks are most vulnerable to scams.”
Name the Banks Most Vulnerable to Scammers; Sydney Morning Herald (Australia); Oct 29, 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A certain kind of rich man afflicted with the symptoms of moral dandyism sooner or later comes to the conclusion that it isn't enough merely to make money. He feels obliged to hold views, to espouse causes and elect Presidents, to explain to a trembling world how and why the world went wrong. -Lewis H. Lapham, editor and writer (8 Jan 1935-2024)

