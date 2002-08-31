

towardly PRONUNCIATION: (TO-uhrd-lee, TORD-lee)

MEANING: adverb: 1. In a compliant or docile manner. 2. In a pleasant manner. adjective: 1. Compliant. 2. Pleasant. 3. Favorable.

ETYMOLOGY: From toward, from to + -ward (directional suffix). Earliest documented use: 1513.

USAGE: “‘You’ll see,’ the girl whispered towardly, having cuddled under her thin blanket.”

Viktor Khorunzhy; Jennifer. Residence of Grief; Andrew Afonin; 2016.



“Master Wolfall was described by the captain of the ship Anne Francis as someone who had ‘a good, honest woman to wife and very towardly children’ ... I cannot recall my own children ever being described as ‘towardly’.”

Rev. David Long; Church History Goes a Long Way Back; Tribune (Canada); Aug 31, 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You cannot begin to preserve any species of animal unless you preserve the habitat in which it dwells. Disturb or destroy that habitat and you will exterminate the species as surely as if you had shot it. So conservation means that you have to preserve forest and grassland, river and lake, even the sea itself. This is not only vital for the preservation of animal life generally, but for the future existence of man himself -- a point that seems to escape many people. -Gerald Durrell, naturalist and author (7 Jan 1925-1995)





