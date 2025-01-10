  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 10, 2025
Adverbs

thither
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

thither

PRONUNCIATION:
(THITH-uhr)

MEANING:
adverb: To or towards that place.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English thider. Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE:
“At some point in the conversation the Israeli PM excused himself and asked for the washroom. ... Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox [washroom].”
Boris Johnson; Unleashed; Harper; 2024.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Truth is the only merit that gives dignity and worth to history. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)

