Jan 10, 2025This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
elsewhen
towardly
passing
seemly
thither
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
thither
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: To or towards that place.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English thider. Earliest documented use: before 1150.
USAGE:
“At some point in the conversation the Israeli PM excused himself and asked for the washroom. ... Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox [washroom].”
Boris Johnson; Unleashed; Harper; 2024.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Truth is the only merit that gives dignity and worth to history. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)
