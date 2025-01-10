

Jan 10, 2025 This week’s theme

Adverbs



This week’s words

elsewhen

towardly

passing

seemly

thither



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Adverbs A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



thither PRONUNCIATION: (THITH-uhr)

MEANING: adverb: To or towards that place.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English thider. Earliest documented use: before 1150.

USAGE:

Boris Johnson; Unleashed; Harper; 2024.



See more usage examples of “At some point in the conversation the Israeli PM excused himself and asked for the washroom. ... Thither Bibi repaired for a while, and it may or may not be a coincidence but I am told that later, when they were doing a regular sweep for bugs, they found a listening device in the thunderbox [washroom].”Boris Johnson;; Harper; 2024.See more usage examples of thither in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Truth is the only merit that gives dignity and worth to history. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)





