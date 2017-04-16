

equative PRONUNCIATION: (EK-wuh-tiv)

MEANING: adjective: Expressing identity or a degree of comparison.

noun: A case in some languages indicating equivalence or similarity between two things.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin aequare (to make equal). Earliest documented use: 1913.

USAGE: “‘That behavior becomes very normalized for them because of the environment that they’re in, because everyone’s doing it,’ [Lori Goins] said. ‘It’s almost equative to an ER doctor, where everything is intense and in crisis.’”

Amy Bartner; Why One of the City’s Top Bartenders Stopped Drinking; Indianapolis Star (Indiana); Apr 16, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Where it is a duty to worship the sun, it is pretty sure to be a crime to examine the laws of heat. -John Morley, statesman and writer (24 Dec 1838-1923)





