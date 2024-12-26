|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 26, 2024This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
equative
zygomorphic
excubant
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
excubant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: On guard.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin excubare (to lie on guard), from ex- (out) + cubare (to lie down), which also gave us cube, cubicle, concubine, and incubate. Earliest documented use: 1831.
USAGE:
“Menelaus’ excubant slave arrives with the news that the Helen in the cave has ‘vanished into the air!’”
Laurie Maguire; Shakespeare’s Names; Oxford University Press; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you pray for rain long enough, it eventually does fall. If you pray for floodwaters to abate, they eventually do. The same happens in the absence of prayers. -Steve Allen, television host, musician, actor, comedian, and writer (26 Dec 1921-2000)
