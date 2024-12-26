

excubant PRONUNCIATION: (EKS-kyoo-buhnt)

MEANING: adjective: On guard.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin excubare (to lie on guard), from ex- (out) + cubare (to lie down), which also gave us cube, cubicle, concubine, and incubate. Earliest documented use: 1831.

USAGE: “Menelaus’ excubant slave arrives with the news that the Helen in the cave has ‘vanished into the air!’”

Laurie Maguire; Shakespeare’s Names; Oxford University Press; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you pray for rain long enough, it eventually does fall. If you pray for floodwaters to abate, they eventually do. The same happens in the absence of prayers. -Steve Allen, television host, musician, actor, comedian, and writer (26 Dec 1921-2000)





