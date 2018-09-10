A.Word.A.Day

exemplum

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun:

1. An example or model.

2. An anecdote used to illustrate a moral truth or support an argument.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin exemplum (example), from eximere (to take out), from ex- (out) + emere (to take). Ultimately from the Indo-European root em- (to take or distribute), which also gave us example, sample, assume, consume, prompt, ransom, vintage, redeem, diriment subsume , and peremptory . Earliest documented use: 1482.

USAGE:

“His own life became in some ways an exemplum of classical standards, through the elegance of the book-lined rooms that he inhabited and the impeccable decorum of his clothes.”

Professor David Watkin (obituary); The Times (London, UK); Sep 10, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: