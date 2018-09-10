  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 7, 2020
Unusual synonyms

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

exemplum

PRONUNCIATION:
(ig-ZEM-pluhm)

MEANING:
noun:
1. An example or model.
2. An anecdote used to illustrate a moral truth or support an argument.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exemplum (example), from eximere (to take out), from ex- (out) + emere (to take). Ultimately from the Indo-European root em- (to take or distribute), which also gave us example, sample, assume, consume, prompt, ransom, vintage, redeem, diriment, subsume, and peremptory. Earliest documented use: 1482.

USAGE:
“His own life became in some ways an exemplum of classical standards, through the elegance of the book-lined rooms that he inhabited and the impeccable decorum of his clothes.”
Professor David Watkin (obituary); The Times (London, UK); Sep 10, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are years that ask questions and years that answer. -Zora Neale Hurston, folklorist and writer (7 Jan 1891-1960)

