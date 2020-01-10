|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Jan 10, 2020This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
indagate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To search into; to investigate.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin indagare (to search). Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“I need to get him to indagate any potential infringement.”
Richard David Kennedy; The Profit Book One; Lulu; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)
