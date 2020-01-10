  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 10, 2020
This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms

This week’s words
ombrifuge
exemplum
splanchnic
singultus
indagate

Daily word @ your site
Add the daily word to your web page. It is free.
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

indagate

PRONUNCIATION:
(IN-duh-gayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To search into; to investigate.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin indagare (to search). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:
“I need to get him to indagate any potential infringement.”
Richard David Kennedy; The Profit Book One; Lulu; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith