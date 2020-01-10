

indagate PRONUNCIATION: (IN-duh-gayt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To search into; to investigate.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin indagare (to search). Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE: “I need to get him to indagate any potential infringement.”

Richard David Kennedy; The Profit Book One; Lulu; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)





