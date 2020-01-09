

Jan 9, 2020 This week’s theme

Unusual synonyms



This week’s words

ombrifuge

exemplum

splanchnic

singultus



Get help with your crosswords

Crossword Helper Unusual synonyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



singultus PRONUNCIATION: (sing-GUHL-tuhs)

MEANING: noun: A hiccup.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin singultus (sob, gasp, hiccup). Earliest documented use: 1754.

USAGE:

Yemi D. Prince; The Birth of a Child in a Fishing Boat; Langaa; 2016.



See more usage examples of “He waved at me -- for silence and focus -- as I was endeavoring to control my singultus which often occurs whenever I see a quarry.”Yemi D. Prince;; Langaa; 2016.See more usage examples of singultus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It seems to me that those songs that have been any good, I have nothing much to do with the writing of them. The words have just crawled down my sleeve and come out on the page. -Joan Baez, musician (b. 9 Jan 1941)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate