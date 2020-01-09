  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 9, 2020
This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms

This week’s words
ombrifuge
exemplum
splanchnic
singultus
with Anu Garg

singultus

PRONUNCIATION:
(sing-GUHL-tuhs)

MEANING:
noun: A hiccup.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin singultus (sob, gasp, hiccup). Earliest documented use: 1754.

USAGE:
“He waved at me -- for silence and focus -- as I was endeavoring to control my singultus which often occurs whenever I see a quarry.”
Yemi D. Prince; The Birth of a Child in a Fishing Boat; Langaa; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It seems to me that those songs that have been any good, I have nothing much to do with the writing of them. The words have just crawled down my sleeve and come out on the page. -Joan Baez, musician (b. 9 Jan 1941)

