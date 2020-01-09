|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 9, 2020This week’s theme
Unusual synonyms
This week’s words
exemplum
splanchnic
singultus
Get help with your crosswords
Crossword Helper
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
singultus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A hiccup.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin singultus (sob, gasp, hiccup). Earliest documented use: 1754.
USAGE:
“He waved at me -- for silence and focus -- as I was endeavoring to control my singultus which often occurs whenever I see a quarry.”
Yemi D. Prince; The Birth of a Child in a Fishing Boat; Langaa; 2016.
See more usage examples of singultus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It seems to me that those songs that have been any good, I have nothing much to do with the writing of them. The words have just crawled down my sleeve and come out on the page. -Joan Baez, musician (b. 9 Jan 1941)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith