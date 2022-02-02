|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 27, 2023This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
erewhonian
Erewhon, first edition cover, 1872
Image: Trübner/Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Erewhonian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Opposed to machines, automation, or technology, like a Luddite.
2. Treating disease as crime and ill people as criminals.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Erewhon, a place described in the satirical novel Erewhon (1872) by Samuel Butler. Earliest documented use: 1897.
NOTES:
In Erewhon, criminals are treated as sick and sick people as criminals. Also, Erewhonians consider machines as dangerous and avoid them. The name Erewhon is an anagram of nowhere, also a near ananym (a word coined by reversing the letters of another word).
USAGE:
“To talk about the continued relevance of the book can single you out as a modern Erewhonian.”
Paul Duguid; Material Matters: The Past and Futurology of the Book; The Future of the Book, edited by Geoffrey Nunberg; University of California Press; 1996.
“If patients know they will be pilloried and punished for past behaviour, they will run from the health-care system much as many offenders run from the law. Medicine would simply cease to be medicine if it became an Erewhonian penal system.”
Peter Mcknight; Medicine Isn’t Medicine If Used as Punishment; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); Feb 2, 2022.
