Toponyms



byzantine

erewhonian



Erewhon, first edition cover, 1872 Image: Trübner/Wikimedia Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Erewhonian PRONUNCIATION: (er-uh-WAH/WOH-nee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Opposed to machines, automation, or technology, like a

1. Opposed to machines, automation, or technology, like a Luddite
2. Treating disease as crime and ill people as criminals.

ETYMOLOGY: After Erewhon, a place described in the satirical novel Erewhon (1872) by Samuel Butler. Earliest documented use: 1897.

NOTES: nowhere, also a near In Erewhon, criminals are treated as sick and sick people as criminals. Also, Erewhonians consider machines as dangerous and avoid them. The name Erewhon is an anagram of, also a near ananym (a word coined by reversing the letters of another word).

USAGE: “To talk about the continued relevance of the book can single you out as a modern Erewhonian.”

Paul Duguid; Material Matters: The Past and Futurology of the Book; The Future of the Book, edited by Geoffrey Nunberg; University of California Press; 1996.



“If patients know they will be pilloried and punished for past behaviour, they will run from the health-care system much as many offenders run from the law. Medicine would simply cease to be medicine if it became an Erewhonian penal system.”

Peter Mcknight; Medicine Isn’t Medicine If Used as Punishment; The Vancouver Sun (Canada); Feb 2, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no greater fallacy than the belief that aims and purposes are one thing, while methods and tactics are another. -Emma Goldman, social activist (27 Jun 1869-1940)





