Jun 28, 2023This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
erewhonian
Pearl Harbor
The USS Arizona Memorial
Pearl Harbor
Photo: Diana Quinlan, US Navy
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Pearl Harbor
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A sudden, devastating attack.
verb tr.: To attack suddenly with devastating results.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Pearl Harbor, near Honolulu, Hawaii, the site of a US naval base, which was attacked by Japanese planes on Dec 7, 1941, leading to the US joining WWII. Earliest documented use: 1942.
USAGE:
“A year and a half ago, Jones was injured in an accident at his shop, ‘my Pearl Harbor,’ he says. A truck tire rim he was working on burst, badly injuring the side of his head, his right shoulder, and left wrist.”
Mark Felsenthal; One Man’s Treasures; Daily Press (Newport News, Virginia); Aug 2, 1989.
“‘[The mayor] Pearl Harbored the fire station,’ Mitchell said. ‘It was a sneak attack. He runs out of town and nobody can find him.’”
Jerry Thomas; Union to Fight Closing of Fire Station in Chelsea; Boston Globe; Sep 2, 1990.
What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness? -Jean Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)
