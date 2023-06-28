

Jun 28, 2023 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

byzantine

erewhonian

Pearl Harbor



The USS Arizona Memorial

Pearl Harbor Photo: Diana Quinlan, US Navy Toponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Pearl Harbor PRONUNCIATION: (purl HAHR-buhr)

MEANING: noun: A sudden, devastating attack.

verb tr.: To attack suddenly with devastating results.

ETYMOLOGY: After Pearl Harbor, near Honolulu, Hawaii, the site of a US naval base, which was attacked by Japanese planes on Dec 7, 1941, leading to the US joining WWII. Earliest documented use: 1942.

USAGE:

Mark Felsenthal; One Man’s Treasures; Daily Press (Newport News, Virginia); Aug 2, 1989.



“‘[The mayor] Pearl Harbored the fire station,’ Mitchell said. ‘It was a sneak attack. He runs out of town and nobody can find him.’”

Jerry Thomas; Union to Fight Closing of Fire Station in Chelsea; Boston Globe; Sep 2, 1990.



See more usage examples of Pearl Harbor in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness? -Jean Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)





