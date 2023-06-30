|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 30, 2023This week’s theme
Toponyms
This week’s words
byzantine
erewhonian
Pearl Harbor
Delphic
Roman peace
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Roman peace
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A peace imposed and maintained by force.
ETYMOLOGY:
For Romans, peace was not an absence of war, rather a state in which the enemy was vanquished and could no longer resist. The term Roman peace is a loan translation of Latin pax Romana. The original pax Romana was the relative peace and stability in the Roman Empire from 27 BCE to 180 CE. Earliest documented use: 1884.
NOTES:
Roman peace is very different from Roman pace, which is the length of a double step or about 5 feet. Also, best not to confuse Roman peace with Roman pease or Roman peach, which are rare varieties of peas and peaches.
USAGE:
“There is a Roman peace, true, but it is a cruel peace if you ask me.”
Thomas Harlan; The Shadow of Ararat; Tom Doherty Associates; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Shadow owes its birth to light. -John Gay, poet and dramatist (30 Jun 1685-1732)
