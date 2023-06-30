

Jun 30, 2023 This week’s theme

Toponyms



This week’s words

byzantine

erewhonian

Pearl Harbor

Delphic

Roman peace



Roman peace PRONUNCIATION: (ROH-muhn pees)

MEANING: noun: A peace imposed and maintained by force.

ETYMOLOGY: For Romans, peace was not an absence of war, rather a state in which the enemy was vanquished and could no longer resist. The term Roman peace is a loan translation of Latin pax Romana . The original pax Romana was the relative peace and stability in the Roman Empire from 27 BCE to 180 CE. Earliest documented use: 1884.

NOTES: Roman peace is very different from Roman pace, which is the length of a double step or about 5 feet. Also, best not to confuse Roman peace with Roman pease or Roman peach, which are rare varieties of peas and peaches.

USAGE: “There is a Roman peace, true, but it is a cruel peace if you ask me.”

Thomas Harlan; The Shadow of Ararat; Tom Doherty Associates; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Shadow owes its birth to light. -John Gay, poet and dramatist (30 Jun 1685-1732)





